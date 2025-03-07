Companies
Blackstone, Sattva-backed Reit files draft papers for ₹7,000 cr IPO
SummaryKnowledge Realty Trust has a portfolio of 30 Grade A office assets across 48 million sq. ft., mostly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
A real estate investment trust sponsored by asset manager Blackstone Group and Bengaluru developer Sattva Group filed its draft papers with the market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around ₹7,000 crore.
