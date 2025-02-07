Companies
Blackstone bought this edtech at the peak of a funding frenzy. Now, it's looking at an exit.
Summary
- Founded in 2010, Simplilearn offers digital upskilling certifications to learners across the globe. The company currently offers over 1,500 live online classes each month, teaching over eight million learners.
Global private equity firm Blackstone is looking to sell its majority stake in Simplilearn, more than three years after buying over 60% in the digital learning platform.
