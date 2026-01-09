Blackstone checks into Taj Aravali Udaipur, buys 50% stake for $100 million
Summary
The hospitality sector is a relatively new bet for Blackstone in India, which is a leading player across real estate asset classes including commercial office, retail and logistics and warehousing.
Global asset manager Blackstone Group has acquired 50% stake in Udaipur's Taj Aravali Resort & Spa for $100-110 million, two people familiar with the deal said.
