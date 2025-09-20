Blackstone-backed Nexus Reit keeps up deal hunt. Its next target is in Kolkata
Nexus Select Trust is in advanced talks to acquire a mall in Kolkata for ₹500-600 crore, expanding its portfolio of 19 such commercial properties. The company aims to enhance its presence in the organized retail sector amid strong demand for grade-A malls in India.
Mumbai: Nexus Select Trust, a Blackstone-backed retail real estate investment trust (Reit), is in advanced talks to buy Kolkata's Diamond Plaza for an estimated ₹500-600 crore, adding to its existing portfolio of 19 malls, according to two people familiar with the developer’s plans.