"Our acquisition pipeline remains robust. We have got around 10 plus assets in the pipeline across different states in India. Multiple conversations are going on, both on the Asset Acquisition as well as a couple of conversations on the greenfield development," Pratik Dantara, head of strategy, Nexus Select Trust, said during its June quarter earnings call. “We are hopeful that once the Hyderabad acquisition closes, we will be able to close a few more in this financial year."