Blackstone’s big new idea leaves it bruised

But critics, including some Blackstone competitors, began to raise questions last year about Breit’s property valuations. Breit uses outside experts to help it reassess the value of the properties it owns each month, numbers which are reflected in Breit’s share price. While the share prices of public REITs have plunged, Breit’s price has held up. That led some Breit investors to worry that the fund’s valuations were lagging behind the market, and would eventually need to be marked down, too. For those investors, the concern added urgency to their desire to get out.