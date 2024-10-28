Diwali 2024: Blinkit, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart to deliver gold, silver coins in 10 minutes

  Tata's BigBasket partners with Tanishq to sell gold and silver coins for Dhanteras, ensuring 10-minute delivery. Competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are also offering similar services.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:33 PM IST
BigBasket, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart to deliver gold and silver coins in 10 minutes.
BigBasket, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart to deliver gold and silver coins in 10 minutes.

Tata-owned BigBasket has partnered with Tanishq to provide gold and silver coins for its customers this festive season. Customers can purchase Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin (10 g), a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin (1 g), and a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif (1 g), reported Hindustan Times.

BigBasket aims to deliver silver and gold coins in 10 minutes.

Along with BigBasket, its peers Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart too are delivering gold and silver coins in 10 minutes in this festive season.

 

“We have always been recognised as a strong player in food and perishables; however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offerings—whether it is gold and silver coins, electronics, or home appliances. This Diwali, Bigbasket is committed to fulfilling all our customers' Diwali wish lists in just 10 minutes,” the report said quoting Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at BigBasket on the strategic importance of the partnership.

“Get all Dhanteras essentials like coins, utensils, jewelry, idol & more in 10 minutes! And that’s not all…ALSO get assured rewards worth 51,000* from Jar. So, dazzle up your Dhanteras (and Diwali too)!” Swiggy said in a promotional message.

Auspicious day to buy precious items

This new feature by quick commerce brands comes during the festive season especially on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, which is an auspicious day to buy precious items in Indian households. Buying precious items on the day of Dhanteras signifies prosperity in Indian culture.

 

In May 2024, Blinkit delivered gold on Akshaya Tritya and an Akshaya Tritiya kit with pooja items, photos of deities and fresh flowers. All these quick commerce platforms have a dedicated page for puja essentials during this festive season aimed to provide convenience for customers. Swiggy Instamart also sold chocolate gold coins during Akshaya Tritiya, along with real gold and silver coin in collaboration with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim, the report added.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Diwali 2024: Blinkit, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart to deliver gold, silver coins in 10 minutes

      Popular in Companies

