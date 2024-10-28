Tata-owned BigBasket has partnered with Tanishq to provide gold and silver coins for its customers this festive season. Customers can purchase Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin (10 g), a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin (1 g), and a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif (1 g), reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BigBasket aims to deliver silver and gold coins in 10 minutes.

Along with BigBasket, its peers Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart too are delivering gold and silver coins in 10 minutes in this festive season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have always been recognised as a strong player in food and perishables; however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offerings—whether it is gold and silver coins, electronics, or home appliances. This Diwali, Bigbasket is committed to fulfilling all our customers' Diwali wish lists in just 10 minutes," the report said quoting Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at BigBasket on the strategic importance of the partnership.

“Get all Dhanteras essentials like coins, utensils, jewelry, idol & more in 10 minutes! And that’s not all…ALSO get assured rewards worth ₹51,000* from Jar. So, dazzle up your Dhanteras (and Diwali too)!" Swiggy said in a promotional message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auspicious day to buy precious items This new feature by quick commerce brands comes during the festive season especially on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, which is an auspicious day to buy precious items in Indian households. Buying precious items on the day of Dhanteras signifies prosperity in Indian culture.