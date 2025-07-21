Inside Otipy’s crash and burn: How 10-minute delivery killed a 10-year dream
Sayantan Bera 12 min read 21 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Agri-tech startup Otipy, which had raised $44 million, shut its operations in May. The company ran out of cash after a $10 million fundraise, from a new investor, did not come through. What changed this investor’s mind?
New Delhi: Back in 2015, Varun Khurana, then 35, sold his year-old grocery delivery startup, MyGreenBox, to what is now known as Blinkit. Back then, it went by the name Grofers. Khurana, a computer science graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, worked with Grofers for a year. Here, he learnt something interesting—fresh fruits and vegetables were just 2% of sales but accounted for a fifth of consumer complaints.
