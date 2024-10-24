Blinkit launches EMI facility for orders above ₹2,999; netizens give mixed reactions, ‘disaster in making...’

Zomato-owned Blinkit launched an EMI payment facility for its customers on Thursday. The EMI facility is available for orders of more than ₹2,999.

However, this feature is not available for gold and silver coins. The quick-commerce platform aims to make products affordable and enable financial planning for customers.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa made the announcement on X.

“We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit!

EMI options will be applicable on all orders above ₹2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins)

We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers,” Dhindsa posted on X.

Social media users react While most social media users appreciated this new feature by Blinkit, some users also expressed their concerns about buying groceries in installments.

“You will replace amazon soon ! Way to go Just Blinkit !” said one user on X.

Another user commented saying, “I'm starting to see the vision to be king of the "jungle". Rooting for you guys!”

“The creativity shines through, and it's inspiring to see,” added another.

Some X users think that the feature would be a disaster for financial planning.

“Disaster in making for Personal Financials!” wrote one user.

Another user expressed concern, “EMI on basic necessities such as provisions and groceries is a recipe for disaster for a generation that is low on savings and high on debts. "

“You would make folks go bankrupt by introducing such cheap thrills,” added one user.

In a related development, Blinkit also introduced its seller programme, Seller Hub, on Wednesday.The seller hub will enable selling through Blinkit “self-serve” for brands without the need for any interface with intermediaries or with the platform, Blinkit chief technology officer Sajal Gupta wrote on X.