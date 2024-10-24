Blinkit launches EMI facility for orders above ₹2,999; netizens give mixed reactions, ‘disaster in making...’

  • Blinkit launched an EMI payment facility for orders above 2,999, excluding gold and silver coins.

Riya R Alex
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Blinkit's EMI payment plans will start at 15 per cent per annum.
Zomato-owned Blinkit launched an EMI payment facility for its customers on Thursday. The EMI facility is available for orders of more than 2,999.

However, this feature is not available for gold and silver coins. The quick-commerce platform aims to make products affordable and enable financial planning for customers.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa made the announcement on X.

“We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit!

EMI options will be applicable on all orders above 2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins)

We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers,” Dhindsa posted on X.

 

Also Read | Blinkit, Zepto in Spotlight Ahead of Diwali: Distributors Seek Antitrust Probe

Social media users react

While most social media users appreciated this new feature by Blinkit, some users also expressed their concerns about buying groceries in installments.

“You will replace amazon soon ! Way to go Just Blinkit !” said one user on X.

Another user commented saying, “I'm starting to see the vision to be king of the "jungle". Rooting for you guys!”

“The creativity shines through, and it's inspiring to see,” added another.

 

Also Read | Quick commerce platforms turn to 10-minute returns to take on e-commerce giants

Some X users think that the feature would be a disaster for financial planning.

“Disaster in making for Personal Financials!” wrote one user.

Another user expressed concern, “EMI on basic necessities such as provisions and groceries is a recipe for disaster for a generation that is low on savings and high on debts. "

“You would make folks go bankrupt by introducing such cheap thrills,” added one user.

 

Also Read | Blinkit introduces ‘10-minutes’ return, exchange for clothing, and footwear

In a related development, Blinkit also introduced its seller programme, Seller Hub, on Wednesday.The seller hub will enable selling through Blinkit “self-serve” for brands without the need for any interface with intermediaries or with the platform, Blinkit chief technology officer Sajal Gupta wrote on X.

The feature is inspired by Amazon’sFBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) which allows the e-commerce platform to handle the storage, packing, shipping, returns, and customer service of a seller’s product.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:04 PM IST
