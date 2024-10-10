Companies
Blinkit to deliver samosas and chai in 10 minutes, expand quick commerce play
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 10 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- The feature could be rolled out in pilot mode in select cities as early as this month, according to one person. Blinkit will start with fast-moving and quick snacks.
Blinkit is set to debut a cafe feature to deliver snacks and beverages, according to two people aware of the plan, attempting to expand its quick commerce play and realize parent Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery strategy while catching up with rivals.
