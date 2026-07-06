Blinkit takes the premium groceries route with ‘Gourmet’ to lift order values

Bengaluru: Blinkit has begun piloting a premium grocery offering called Gourmet in select pincodes of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, as the Eternal-owned quick commerce company looks to tap demand for high-end food and grocery products while increasing order values and improving margins, according to three people aware of the matter.
Bengaluru: Blinkit has begun piloting a premium grocery offering called Gourmet in select pincodes of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, as the Eternal-owned quick commerce company looks to tap demand for high-end food and grocery products while increasing order values and improving margins, according to three people aware of the matter.
The service offers premium products such as artisanal cheeses and breads, and ozone-washed fruits and vegetables. Gourmet is being serviced through a separate network of around five dedicated dark stores, two each in Delhi and Bengaluru, and one in Mumbai, the people said.
The service offers premium products such as artisanal cheeses and breads, and ozone-washed fruits and vegetables. Gourmet is being serviced through a separate network of around five dedicated dark stores, two each in Delhi and Bengaluru, and one in Mumbai, the people said.
The launch positions Gourmet as a challenger to Bengaluru-based FirstClub, promoted by former Cleartrip chief executive R. Ayyappan, which raised $55 million from Peak XV Partners and Sofina at a $255 million valuation last month. FirstClub caters to users who prioritise curation and quality over delivery speed.
While Blinkit’s pilot remains limited in scale at the moment, it could serve as a template for a wider rollout in other cities if the format gains traction, said the people cited above. It has already onboarded several niche brands, including The Gourmet Jar, Krumb Kraft, Oat Mlk, VK Hydroponic Farms, and Zuru Zuru, and is currently in talks with additional players such as Urban Platter.
“Sales are a bit slow on Gourmet at the moment, but we expect greater momentum once the footprint expands,” said the founder of a brand listed on Gourmet, on condition of anonymity. “Our fast-moving products are also listed on Blinkit’s main platform, so we are happy with the growth there.”
Blinkit declined to comment on Mint’s emailed queries.
Boosting margins
Mint was the first to report in October that Blinkit is exploring ways to sell premium offerings on its platform, joining other online grocery players in moving upmarket to attract higher-end, better-paying customers and boost their margins.
The move reflects Blinkit’s attempt to differentiate itself as quick commerce matures in its core markets and acquiring new customers becomes more challenging.
“The next phase of growth will come from creating differentiation and increasing stickiness among existing customers,” said Ankur Bisen, senior partner at retail consultancy The Knowledge Company. “A standard quick commerce model cannot address every consumer need. This is similar to how traditional retailers launch premium formats for a more discerning customer.”
For context, a premium brand on Gourmet sells products priced about 20-30% higher than a mass-market counterpart, which could help Blinkit bag higher margins.
Blinkit also wants to use its market leadership to stay ahead of the curve with new initiatives, Bisen added. In 2025, Blinkit commanded 47% of the quick commerce market, followed by Zepto (24%), Swiggy Instamart (22%), and others, including Tata-owned BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes at 6%, per estimates by market research firm Datum Intelligence.
Gourmet joins other pilot initiatives by Blinkit, including 10-minute ambulances, Bistro for rapid snack delivery, and a large-order fleet for oversized items such as geysers, air purifiers, and gaming consoles.
Blinkit posted an adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹37 crore in the March quarter of FY26, its second straight quarter of profitability, against an operating revenue of ₹37,779 crore. However, net average order value (NAOV) improved only marginally to ₹525 against ₹520 a year earlier.
“Broader selection consistently drives higher retention, wallet share, and NAOV - we see this clearly in the data. The headroom to expand both breadth and depth across all cities is significant. In the top eight cities specifically, we expect this to be a primary driver of store additions going forward,” Albinder Dhindsa, Eternal’s group chief executive officer, said in the Q4 FY26 letter to shareholders.
Separate network
Blinkit is betting that a dedicated fulfilment network will help it build credibility among premium grocery shoppers.
The Gourmet dark stores, which are smaller than Blinkit’s regular facilities, have been designed exclusively to stock and service premium products, according to the people cited above. The company currently operates five such stores—2 in Delhi, 2 in Bengaluru, 1 in Mumbai—as it tests the format.
The move is also enabled by Blinkit’s transition to an inventory-led model, implemented in early FY26, which gives it greater control over merchandising, procurement, and stock management for premium and imported products.
Industry experts said premium food categories warrant a different approach to fulfilment.
“Premium and imported food products require tighter controls over storage, temperature and handling than conventional grocery items,” The Knowledge Company’s Bisen said. “A separate fulfilment network allows Blinkit to maintain higher operating standards while reassuring customers about product quality and hygiene, a requirement to attract consumers for higher-priced products.”
The dedicated facilities also allow Blinkit to experiment with a narrower assortment and different operating procedures without disrupting its core quick-commerce economics, according to Bisen.
At the end of the March quarter, Blinkit operated 2,243 dark stores, up from 1,301 a year earlier, with its warehouse and dark store footprint expanding to 17 million sq ft.
Eternal’s shares on Monday opened at ₹283.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up from Friday’s closing price of ₹281.65.
Key takeaways
- Blinkit pilots premium grocery brand Gourmet across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai markets.
- Separate dark store network positions Blinkit against well-funded rival FirstClub directly.
- Premium products priced 20-30% higher, promising Blinkit meaningfully improved profit margins.
- Blinkit leads the quick commerce segment with a 47% share, ahead of Zepto and Instamart.
- Adjusted Ebitda profit continues for the second straight quarter despite flat order value growth.