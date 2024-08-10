Blinkit has introduced a new feature where passport size photos will be delivered in 10 minutes. This feature is currently launched in Delhi and Gurugram

The quick-commerce giant has introduced this feature for its customers in Delhi and Gurugram.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared this news on X,

"Ever needed passport-sized photos for visa documentation, admit cards or rent agreements at the last-minute?

Starting today, Blinkit customers in Delhi and Gurugram can get passport photos delivered in 10 minutes!

We’re excited to roll out this new service and look forward to your feedback to help us perfect it. Will be gradually scaling this to all the cities we serve," Dhindsa posted on X.

This feature aims to make the process of getting the passport photos quickly and easily.

Customers will have to either upload a photo or click a picture with their phones. The app will remove the background automatically and crope the image in the correct size. Customers can choose the number of photos they require. The numer of photos will range from 8 to 32. The ordered passport size photos will be delivered in an envelope.

Blinkit CEO also described the step by step process to get passport size photos.

"The process is super easy too -

1. Upload your photo or click one with your phone

2. We’ll automatically remove the background and crop your image to the right size!" Dhindsa wrote.

3. Choose how many you want (8, 16 or 32 prints) and order. It'll get delivered in this good looking envelope," he wrote on X.

In other news, Zomato's subsidiary Blinkit, has received ₹300 crore in fresh capital from its parent company, as Mint reported on June 11.

Zomato's total investment in Blinkit is around ₹2,300 crore after the recent investment since its acquisition in August 2022, according to reports.