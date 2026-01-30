Blue Owl Investors Pull 15% of Assets From Tech-Focused Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Investors pulled around 15.4% of net assets from one of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s tech-focused funds, following the vehicle’s decision to dramatically increase the amount investors could withdraw earlier this month.

The firm allowed investors in Blue Owl Technology Income Corp., a business development company, to withdraw shares equal to about $527 million of the non-traded fund’s net assets, according to a regulatory filing. Prior to the amendment, the fund limited redemptions at about 5%.

The sharp pullback is among the clearest signs yet of growing unease around private credit, a booming asset class now under pressure from a combination of high-profile losses, lower return expectations and increased scrutiny from regulators and policymakers. BDCs, which pool private credit loans, have been hit particularly hard.

“In the fourth quarter of 2025, the BDC industry saw a notable rise in tender activity, a dynamic we have long recognized as characteristic of periods of heightened market volatility,” Blue Owl said in an investor letter alongside the filing.

A portion of the redemptions came from withdrawal requests from wealthy individuals in Asia, which account for a significant portion of the investor base of the fund — known as OTIC — Bloomberg has previously reported.

“We have honored all tender requests ever made in OTIC and, with our focus always on our serving investors, we elected to increase the amount available this quarter to continue to do so,” a spokesperson said in a separate statement. “Performance for OTIC remains strong.”

The redemption requests elevated net leverage to 1.05 times debt-to-equity. After cashing investors out, the fund had around $1.4 billion in liquidity available including cash, debt and broadly syndicated loans, according to the letter.

The 17% redemption request, which Blue Owl honored, is the largest on a percentage basis that the asset manager has ever received. Blue Owl operates five BDCs, the largest of which has more than $33 billion in assets under management.

To operate successfully, BDCs have to take in more money than they return. When redemptions go above 5% for an elevated period of time, net inflows are put in jeopardy, which can mean the fund could be forced to sell assets.

Most funds have the option to stop investors from taking out cash if requests exceed 5% of net asset value, in part to manage this risk.

Last year, OTIC’s Class I shares delivered a 9% return, bringing annualized inception-to-date returns to 10.8%, the firm said. Redemptions for Blue Owl’s largest direct lending vehicle, Blue Owl Credit Income Corp., came in at 5.2% and totaled about $1 billion.

(Updates with additional context starting in eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com