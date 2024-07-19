‘Blue Screen of death,’ here’s what Microsoft has to say on the global Windows outage

Windows 10 users globally are facing massive outages due to a new Crowdstrike update, which has led to PCs getting stopped on the recovery screen. The latest Crowdstrike update on Windows has led to massive outages across Airports, companies, banks and government offices across the world, according to reports. Crowdstrike has acknowledged the issue their support page saying that the recent crashes on Windows are related to problems with the Falcon n sensor.

The company in its verified X handle Microsoft 365 status has posted a series information on the latest outage. The company is investigating the issue, the post said.

“We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://msft.it/6019lRURc,” they said.

Microsoft is trying to reroute the traffic that has been affected by the outage.

“We're working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion. More info is posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on http://status.cloud.microsoft,”the X post read.

The company will shift the traffic to healthy systems they said,

“We remain focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems. More info is posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on http://status.cloud.microsoft.”

Microsoft updated that the trend has been improving as they are trying to reroute the user traffic.

“We're still observing a positive trend in service availability while we continue to redirect the impacted traffic. Additionaly info can be found in the admin center under MO821132 and http://status.cloud.microsoft,” the company said.

The company has also assured releif from the problem