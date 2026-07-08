Blue Tokai Coffee courts PE funds for its largest ever fundraise at $100 million

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read8 Jul 2026, 09:27 AM IST
logo
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is discussing a fundraising round of at least $100 million with private equity firms including TPG and Temasek.(Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis)
Summary
Blue Tokai has initiated talks with TPG, Temasek and ChrysCapital to raise at least $100 million as investor interest in India's fast-growing specialty coffee market gathers pace.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has initiated preliminary discussions with private equity firms including TPG, Temasek and ChrysCapital to raise at least $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"It is still early days, but feelers have been sent to the top private equity funds," one of the people cited above said. The proposed round is expected to include both primary and secondary share sales, according to the second person.

Valuation discovery will happen as the conversations progress, the person added.

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If the fundraising materializes, it would rank among Blue Tokai's largest capital raises and one of the biggest funding rounds in India's organised café and quick-service beverage market.

Also Read | Westbridge, Creaegis to double down on Third Wave Coffee in $80-100 mn round

According to Redseer, India's food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% through 2030, driven largely by the organised segment.

TPG and Temasek declined to comment, while ChrysCapital and Blue Tokai did not respond to Mint's requests for comment till the time of publication.

Fundraising push

The latest discussions come just months after Blue Tokai raised 175 crore in an extension of its Series D round in May. The funding was led by Anicut Capital, with participation from A91 Emerging Fund, Verlinvest, 12 Flags and other existing investors.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Chitharanjan, Namrata Asthana and Shivam Shahi, Blue Tokai was built around sourcing, roasting and brewing premium Indian coffee. The company set out to make specialty coffee from heritage Indian estates more accessible through its cafés and retail products.

Since inception, Blue Tokai has raised nearly $130 million from investors including A91 Partners, White Whale Ventures, Ka Enterprises, Snow Leopard Technology Ventures and 8i Ventures.

Also Read | Millennials, Gen Z: Your childhood icons are now selling biscuits and coffee.

Coffee boom

Blue Tokai's fundraising comes amid rising investor interest in India's premium café and specialty coffee market.

Recent deals include Third Wave Coffee's ongoing $80-100 million fundraising led by existing investors WestBridge Capital and Creaegis, while Chaayos is looking to raise $50-70 million, Mint reported earlier.

Redseer estimates India's coffee market, valued at about $1.2 billion in 2023, will grow at a CAGR of 15-20% to reach $2.6-3.2 billion over the next two years, fuelled by changing consumer preferences and rising organised dining and delivery-led consumption.

Blue Tokai competes with domestic and international brands including Third Wave Coffee, Subko and Starbucks in a market that has become increasingly competitive following the entry of global chains such as Tim Hortons and Pret A Manger.

The company is betting on India's growing appetite for specialty coffee as organized café chains expand beyond metros into smaller cities.

Financial momentum

Muhuavra Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which operates the Blue Tokai brand, reported consolidated revenue of 332.7 crore in FY25, up from 221.13 crore a year earlier.

The company also narrowed its consolidated loss to 50.19 crore from 63 crore in FY24, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs sourced from Tofler.

Also Read | Bikaji promoter’s family office buys 35% stake in Bengaluru’s The Filter Coffee

About the Authors

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.