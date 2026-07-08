Blue Tokai Coffee courts PE funds for its largest ever fundraise at $100 million

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has initiated preliminary discussions with private equity firms including TPG, Temasek and ChrysCapital to raise at least $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.
"It is still early days, but feelers have been sent to the top private equity funds," one of the people cited above said. The proposed round is expected to include both primary and secondary share sales, according to the second person.
Valuation discovery will happen as the conversations progress, the person added.
Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.
If the fundraising materializes, it would rank among Blue Tokai's largest capital raises and one of the biggest funding rounds in India's organised café and quick-service beverage market.
According to Redseer, India's food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% through 2030, driven largely by the organised segment.