Temasek emerges as sole contender for $100 million Blue Tokai stake

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 10:09 AM IST
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Blue Tokai raised ₹175 crore in May in an extension of its Series D round led by Anicut Capital.(Reuters)
Summary
Temasek has emerged as the sole contender for a $100 million stake in Blue Tokai, as investors step up bets on India’s fast-growing premium café and specialty coffee market.

Singapore's Temasek has emerged as the sole contender to acquire a $100 million stake in Gurugram-based Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, three people familiar with the matter said.

The development comes two months after Mint first reported that the company had initiated preliminary discussions with private equity firms including TPG, Temasek and ChrysCapital to raise at least $100 million through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, through which some of the earlier investors will monetize their stakes.

Temasek has edged ahead of the other funds and is currently conducting due diligence for the transaction, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Temasek’s potential investment in the café chain aligns with the sovereign wealth fund’s broader interest in India’s food services market, with bets in companies such as Haldiram’s, Rebel Foods, Milky Mist, Licious and Eternal (formerly Zomato).

Also Read | White Whale bets on Blue Tokai, Atomberg via secondaries fund

If the round materializes, it will rank among Blue Tokai's largest capital raises and one of the biggest funding rounds in India's organized café and quick-service beverage market. According to Redseer, India's food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% through 2030, driven largely by the organised segment.

TPG, ChrysCapital, and Temasek declined to comment, while Blue Tokai did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment by the time of publishing.

Building Blue Tokai

Founded in 2013 by Matt Chitharanjan, Namrata Asthana and Shiv Shahi, Blue Tokai was built around sourcing, roasting and brewing premium Indian coffee. The company set out to make specialty coffee from heritage Indian estates more accessible through its cafés and retail products.

The latest discussions come just months after Blue Tokai raised 175 crore in an extension of its Series D round in May. The funding was led by Anicut Capital, with participation from A91 Emerging Fund, Verlinvest, 12 Flags and other existing investors.

Since inception, Blue Tokai has raised nearly $130 million from investors including A91 Partners, White Whale Ventures, Ka Enterprises, Snow Leopard Technology Ventures and 8i Ventures.

Also Read | Country Delight parent begins IPO prep for $200-300 mn listing

Coffee heats up

The broader market is also seeing rising investor interest in India's premium café and specialty coffee market.

Last month, Mint reported that Third Wave Coffee raised 408 crore in a largely primary round led by existing investor Westbridge Capital alongside Creaegis, as it looks to expand its operations, while Chaayos is looking to raise $50-70 million.

Redseer estimates India's coffee market, valued at about $1.2 billion in 2023, will grow at a CAGR of 15-20% to reach $2.6-3.2 billion over the next two years, fuelled by changing consumer preferences and rising organised dining and delivery-led consumption.

Blue Tokai competes with domestic and international brands including Third Wave Coffee, Subko and Starbucks in a market that has become increasingly competitive following the entry of global chains such as Tim Hortons and Pret A Manger.

The company is betting on India's growing appetite for specialty coffee as organised café chains expand beyond metros into smaller cities.

Muhuavra Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which operates the Blue Tokai brand, reported consolidated revenue of 332.7 crore in FY25, up from 221.13 crore a year earlier. It also narrowed its consolidated loss to 50.19 crore from 63 crore in FY24, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs sourced from Tofler.

Also Read | Third Wave Coffee raises ₹408 crore led by Westbridge Capital

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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