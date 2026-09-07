Temasek emerges as sole contender for $100 million Blue Tokai stake

Singapore's Temasek has emerged as the sole contender to acquire a $100 million stake in Gurugram-based Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, three people familiar with the matter said.
The development comes two months after Mint first reported that the company had initiated preliminary discussions with private equity firms including TPG, Temasek and ChrysCapital to raise at least $100 million through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, through which some of the earlier investors will monetize their stakes.