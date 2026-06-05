Bluestone eyes 5x rise in revenue as rising affluence to buoy everyday use jewellery buys

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Bluestone aims to grow its revenue five-fold to ₹12,000 crore by FY30, betting on a rise in affluent households and a shift in luxury spending towards everyday personal luxury products such as jewellery, watches and accessories.
“We are moving from larger to nuclear families, and so your life occasions are also different,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha told Mint on the company's maiden Investor Day. “In a joint family, there will always be big events and jewellery was meant to represent that. But today, we generally don’t dress up as heavily as we did for those weddings. Jewellery is also changing along with that.”
Now, with 10-20 smaller events a year have replaced onne or two big events a year, meaning that the demand for smaller, lighter, everyday pieces of jewellery is growing rapidly in India, he added.