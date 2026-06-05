Bluestone eyes 5x rise in revenue as rising affluence to buoy everyday use jewellery buys

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Bluestone aims to grow its revenue five-fold to ₹12,000 crore by FY30, betting on a rise in affluent households and a shift in luxury spending towards everyday personal luxury products such as jewellery, watches and accessories.
Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Bluestone aims to grow its revenue five-fold to ₹12,000 crore by FY30, betting on a rise in affluent households and a shift in luxury spending towards everyday personal luxury products such as jewellery, watches and accessories.
“We are moving from larger to nuclear families, and so your life occasions are also different,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha told Mint on the company's maiden Investor Day. “In a joint family, there will always be big events and jewellery was meant to represent that. But today, we generally don’t dress up as heavily as we did for those weddings. Jewellery is also changing along with that.”
“We are moving from larger to nuclear families, and so your life occasions are also different,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha told Mint on the company's maiden Investor Day. “In a joint family, there will always be big events and jewellery was meant to represent that. But today, we generally don’t dress up as heavily as we did for those weddings. Jewellery is also changing along with that.”
Now, with 10-20 smaller events a year have replaced onne or two big events a year, meaning that the demand for smaller, lighter, everyday pieces of jewellery is growing rapidly in India, he added.
As per Bluestone’s Investor Day report, 40% of India’s luxury market now comprises personal goods such as watches, bags and accessories, including everyday pieces of jewellery. Kushwaha contended that legacy jewellery retailers, who cater to traditional patterns, are finding it difficult to pivot to this demand for more everyday wear.
Bluestone specializes in gold and diamond jewellery with lighter, contemporary designs meant for everyday use.
The company, which was listed on the bourses in August last year, is projecting a same store sales growth rate of 30% for the next three years, backed by ₹1,578 crores in cumulative advertising and promotion spends for the next four years. The company expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin to grow from 7.42% to 14.67% by FY30.
For FY26, the company reported total revenues of ₹2,441.2 crore, up nearly 38%, and swung from losses of ₹219.2 crore to a profit after tax of ₹26 crore.
It much larger rival Titan Ltd also shared aggressive targets for its jewellery division on its Investor Day on Thursday. The country’s largest jewellery retailer said it seeks to double its jewellery division revenues by FY30 from ₹64,345 crore in FY26. It has an even higher target of 2.3x growth in revenue for its CaratLane, the diamond-focused omnichannel jewellery brand, from the current revenue of ₹4,702 crore.
Store expansion
As part of its efforts to grow profit margins, Bluestone is converting a number of its franchise-owned company-operated Bluestone stores to full company ownership.
“As we went from a pure online-only business to a more omnichannel business, it meant opening stores and carrying inventory,” chief financial officer Rumit Dugar told Mint. “Carrying inventory meant bringing in more capital at a store level. Thus, this (franchise-owned) structure was a more capital-(efficient) arrangement.”
As the company expanded, it no longer needed to move capital risk to franchisee owners, and will now allow ongoing franchise contracts to lapse and take over those stores entirely. Of its 340 stores, less than 75 are currently franchise-owned and company operated. Bluestone looks to save on revenue share payout and minimum guarantees as it plans to add 237 company stores by FY30.
However, the company is also looking at new franchise owners to expand into tier-3 and other smaller towns. “We are open to experimenting with the FOFO (franchise-owned, franchise-operated) classical model,” Dugar said.
“Franchises in smaller towns and cities have a good local network. There is a value franchisees can bring from a sales productivity level," he said. "Especially when you go into smaller towns, there are certain people who are very influential in the local community, they have a social network, and they will run it like a local entrepreneur. So that is the big value add.”
Stock taking
Analysts tracking the stock are, however, cautious about the company’s growth projections.
“While management's aspirations are ambitious, our estimates remain more conservative at ~26% revenue CAGR over FY26–29E, driven by 237 store additions and mid-teen SSSG, along with 310bps EBITDA margin expansion over FY26–29E,” analysts at brokerage firm JM Financial wrote in a note this week. “Consequently, successful execution of the FY30 roadmap could provide meaningful upside to our forecasts and drive further earnings upgrades and valuation re-rating.”
Shares of Bluestone were up 3.4% in early trade on Friday, while the benchmark Nifty50 was down 0.1%. Its shares have risen over 16% year-to-date as against the benchmark Nifty50 that is down nearly 11%.