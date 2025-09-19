BluSmart seeks to salvage over 4,000 cabs leased from Gensol amid bankruptcy
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 19 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
BluSmart, which had leased more than 4,000 electric cars from Gensol—over half its overall fleet—is trying to ensure that Gensol does not reassign the leases unilaterally to other ride-hailing companies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The twin bankruptcies of ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility Ltd and renewable energy firm Gensol Engineering Ltd—related parties from the same promoter group—have collided over control of thousands of electric cars that are now lying idle.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story