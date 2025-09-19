BluSmart seeks to salvage over 4,000 cabs leased from Gensol amid bankruptcy

“The fact that both entities are under the control of their respective RPs and subject to the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) creates a legal gridlock," said Vishal Gehrana, partner designate at Karanjawala & Co. and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court. “The moratorium prohibits the transfer, alienation, or disposal of assets of the corporate debtor and also restricts the termination or suspension of essential contracts."