BluSmart to triple fleet size with PFC’s ₹633 crore loan2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM IST
- The ₹633 crore loan is one of the largest EV asset finance transactions in India.
NEW DELHI : BluSmart, the Delhi-based electric vehicle ride-hailing company, has received a ₹633 crore ($77 million) loan from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to finance 5000 electric vehicles for its platform. The company plans to expand its current fleet of 3200 electric cabs to over 10,000 cabs by the end of the financial year, Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO & co-founder, BluSmart told Mint.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×