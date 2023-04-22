BluSmart to triple fleet size with PFC’s 633 crore loan

The ₹633 crore loan is one of the largest EV asset finance transactions in India. The loan was sanctioned by PFC, a leading non-banking financial company in the Indian power sector. The first tranche of the loan has already been disbursed, and the first lot of EV cabs has been rolled out in Delhi. The loan will be spread out over the next two quarters, BluSmart said.

