BMW is winning big in EVs this year but says adoption is slowing down
Summary
- BMW fell short of its projected EV sales volume targets due to negative customer sentiment in key markets such as China and subsidy cutbacks in other nations
New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW has emerged as the third largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer globally in the first half of this year, trailing only Tesla and China's BYD. Even as BMW says its superior products helped it gain ground over rivals like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen, it fell short of its projected EV sales volume targets due to negative customer sentiment in key markets such as China and subsidy cutbacks in other nations.