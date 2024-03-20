BMW seemed to promise to gift a viral TikToker a new car. Then they went silent.

Tareasa Johnson, who goes by ReesaTeesa on TikTok, rose to internet fame in February as she shared her story over dozens of lengthy videos on TikTok in a series titled “Who TF Did I Marry." Among other grievances, Johnson said her former flame had promised to buy her a new home, a new car, and a trip to Europe, but never delivered on any of those.

Her viral posts caught the eye of brands including Hilton and Delta, which said that they would give the Atlanta area resident free hotel stays and flights.

The fast pace of social media trends and interest means marketers must react quickly to take advantage of rapidly fleeting attention. Sometimes, brands can risk overpromising or aligning with an influencer who wasn’t fully vetted. Some recent examples, from BMW to Stanley, show the kinds of wins and losses that marketers face with this fast-paced, high-visibility strategy that may not receive the same oversight and drawn-out review as traditional marketing promotions and campaigns.

BMW also joined in the comments to ReesaTeesa’s post, adding a video on TikTok claiming it was “On our way to find a dark blue BMW X5 with a cognac interior"—a model Johnson said her ex-husband had promised her.

When Johnson’s admirers posted comments on BMW’s video such as “Bring her some JOY," BMW’s TikTok account replied, “That’s the plan."

The BMW post for Johnson generated positive media mentions and favorable responses in social media, with TikTok users lauding the decision and calling it a marketing win.

Then BMW appeared to delete its video. Johnson followed up with a video of her own later last month, saying “To be clear, no I have not gotten a car from BMW."

Consumers have taken notice. Comments on recent TikTok videos by BMW are crowded with people asking the company about the situation. “WHERE IS REESAS CAR ??????????" one says. “Only opening this to see if @ReesaTeesa is driving in her car…. Tax, tags, and title paid," says another.

Johnson confirmed through a representative that as of earlier this week, she hasn’t received a car from BMW. The carmaker declined to comment.

BMW’s deleted post about finding Johnson an X5 highlights the tricky nature of social media for brand leaders, said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Calkins said he suspects someone made an offer on social media, then the company realized that such an offer was more complicated than originally anticipated.

“It does highlight the need for companies to have processes and protocols to figure out what they can do and how fast they can do it," he said.

If the company fails to deliver on a promise, marketers can hope consumers won’t remember.

“The desperate hope is that people forget about it and move on," Calkins said. “And the great fear is that people will follow up."

Other promises of free cars have had happier endings for their recipients, like the one from water bottle maker Stanley.

That brand got an unexpected windfall of publicity last November when a TikTok user posted a video claiming the only item to survive her car fire was her Stanley Quencher. After the clip went viral, Stanley set out to gift the TikToker a new car.

But the company had to work directly with the giftee to ensure the car didn’t create a tax burden for the recipient, then spent several weeks on the logistics, said Jenn Reeves, Stanley’s vice president of global brand marketing.

Different teams can be responsible for vetting brand ambassadors than those who are posting on social media, potentially leading to disconnected messaging. Marketers also risk misspeaking or overpromising.

Companies engaging in influencer marketing often run PR background checks on anyone they are considering working with, trying to assess whether the influencers are in alignment with a brand, said Courtney Bagby Lupilin, CEO and founder of talent management company Little Red Management. The teams doing that vetting might not be the same as those posting on a brand’s social channels, she said.

Lupilin suggested that brands should keep promises light if they’re not sure they’ll be able to deliver. “There’s a way to weigh in, or speak to the person publicly, but just not be overpromising," she said.

Katie Deighton contributed to this article.