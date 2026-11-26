Nov 25 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas moved up on the 2026 list of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) published each year by the Financial Stability Board. The move increases the capital buffer the French bank is required to hold to 2%, up from 1.5%.

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The only other bank that shifted on the list from a year ago was MUFG, which moved down, decreasing its capital buffer to 1%, from its current 1.5%.

* The number of banks on the list remained the same as last year at 29. The annual list has been constant since 2023, when China-based Bank of Communications was added and Credit Suisse and UniCredit were removed.

* JPMorgan was once again ranked as the most systemically important bank to the global financial system, and the only bank required to meet a capital buffer of 2.5%.

* Banks in the second-highest bucket of the 2026 list, required to have an additional capital buffer of 2%, include Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC, ICBC, as well as BNP Paribas.

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* The FSB, along with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, releases the G-SIB list, which sets the additional capital large banks outside the US are required to hold on top of other capital requirements for banks of all sizes.

* The Federal Reserve sets the capital buffer for US-based banks on the G-SIB list.

* Capital is the amount of unlevered assets that banks are required to have in order to cover losses on loans or trades. The new capital buffers on the 2026 list go into effect on January 1, 2028.

(Reporting by Stephen Gandel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) MUFG Bank Ltd