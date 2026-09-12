A green flag, a red flag and an exit: the 43-day board tussle at Coforge

In just 43 days, O.P. Bhatt went from being backed for another five years as Coforge Ltd chairman to abruptly resigning. In between, the firm’s largest shareholder opposed his continuation; an internal audit flagged gaps in Bhatt's sharing of a board evaluation report in which he was rated lowest; and fellow directors sought answers from the veteran banker.
State Bank of India’s former chairman, Bhatt served as an independent director on close to a dozen listed companies in the last 15 years, since he retired from the country’s largest bank in 2011.