boAt to scale down wearables business amid slowing growth, focus shifts to audio
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Samiksha Goel 5 min read 05 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Summary
- The consumer electronics firm is looking at more premium categories as well as ramping up domestic manufacturing capacity, CEO Sameer Mehta said
Audio and wearables startup boAt is downsizing its wearables business, a top executive at the company told Mint, as it battles slowing growth and declining market share in an increasingly competitive segment.
