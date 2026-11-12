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Bodhi Tree Systems invests $180 mn for majority stake in Chennai’s Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Priyamvada C
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 05:46 PM IST
The transaction aims to enable Adyar Ananda Bhavan build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company.
The transaction aims to enable Adyar Ananda Bhavan build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company.
Summary

Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems has bought a majority stake in Chennai-based Adyar Ananda Bhavan for $180 million. A2B operates 160 outlets in India and more than 30 overseas.

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Mumbai: Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems on Thursday acquired a majority stake in the restaurant and snack shop chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) for $180 million, providing fuel for its domestic and overseas expansion.

Mumbai: Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems on Thursday acquired a majority stake in the restaurant and snack shop chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) for $180 million, providing fuel for its domestic and overseas expansion.

Veda Corporate Advisors was financial advisor to A2B while Moelis & Co. was transaction advisor to Bodhi Tree Systems. The size of the stake sold and A2B's valuation were not disclosed.

Veda Corporate Advisors was financial advisor to A2B while Moelis & Co. was transaction advisor to Bodhi Tree Systems. The size of the stake sold and A2B's valuation were not disclosed.

Mint was the first to report in July that Bodhi Tree Systems, backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, was in talks to acquire the company at a valuation of 3,000-3,500 crore.

“A2B has earned the trust of millions of families through its consistent and reliable quality,” said Murdoch and Shankar, who jointly founded Bodhi Tree Systems in 2021. “While A2B is a formidable brand in India, we are equally impressed by the scale and reach of its operations in Singapore, the US, Australia, Malaysia, and the UK,” they added. Shankar will now serve as chairperson of A2B’s new board of directors.

Also Read | India plans to allow recycled plastic for food packaging

The transaction aims to enable A2B build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company. The partnership will focus on strengthening A2B's leadership and talent, building digital capability, modernizing its kitchens and manufacturing to global standards, expanding its cuisine and growing its restaurants and packaged foods across India and in international markets.

The Chennai-based company, founded as a sweet shop by brothers KT Srinivasa Raja and KT Venkatesan in the 1970s has expanded into a larger franchise over the years. It is one of South India’s leading food brands for casual dining and packaged South Indian sweets and savouries. It has a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and a growing presence across India, with 160 Indian over 30 overseas outlets, with over 15,000 employees.

The investment reinforces Bodhi Tree’s strategy of building and operating category-leading businesses that combine strong consumer brands, disruptive technology and the ability to serve Indian consumers at scale.

Also Read | Global PE firm Invus Group nears ₹500 crore minority stake in Popo Ventures

“We are excited to begin this next chapter with Bodhi Tree. The plan we have built together will make A2B a company fit for the public markets, so that our customers, employees and investors can share in its future,” Srinivasa said. “James and Uday bring deep experience in building consumer businesses at scale. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for our people and taking A2B into many more homes,” Venkatesan added.

A2B is Bodhi Tree’s third investment, after Allen Career Institute and JioStar. Bodhi Tree partners with businesses that create enduring social value. It seeks out companies on an assured footing in consumer sectors at an inflexion point and works alongside their teams.

Also Read | Why Swiggy’s Toing is raising questions over food-delivery profitability
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesBodhi Tree Systems invests $180 mn for majority stake in Chennai’s Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Bodhi Tree Systems invests $180 mn for majority stake in Chennai’s Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Priyamvada C
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 05:46 PM IST
The transaction aims to enable Adyar Ananda Bhavan build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company.
The transaction aims to enable Adyar Ananda Bhavan build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company.
Summary

Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems has bought a majority stake in Chennai-based Adyar Ananda Bhavan for $180 million. A2B operates 160 outlets in India and more than 30 overseas.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems on Thursday acquired a majority stake in the restaurant and snack shop chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) for $180 million, providing fuel for its domestic and overseas expansion.

Mumbai: Investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems on Thursday acquired a majority stake in the restaurant and snack shop chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) for $180 million, providing fuel for its domestic and overseas expansion.

Veda Corporate Advisors was financial advisor to A2B while Moelis & Co. was transaction advisor to Bodhi Tree Systems. The size of the stake sold and A2B's valuation were not disclosed.

Veda Corporate Advisors was financial advisor to A2B while Moelis & Co. was transaction advisor to Bodhi Tree Systems. The size of the stake sold and A2B's valuation were not disclosed.

Mint was the first to report in July that Bodhi Tree Systems, backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, was in talks to acquire the company at a valuation of 3,000-3,500 crore.

“A2B has earned the trust of millions of families through its consistent and reliable quality,” said Murdoch and Shankar, who jointly founded Bodhi Tree Systems in 2021. “While A2B is a formidable brand in India, we are equally impressed by the scale and reach of its operations in Singapore, the US, Australia, Malaysia, and the UK,” they added. Shankar will now serve as chairperson of A2B’s new board of directors.

Also Read | India plans to allow recycled plastic for food packaging

The transaction aims to enable A2B build a differentiated and professionally managed Indian food company. The partnership will focus on strengthening A2B's leadership and talent, building digital capability, modernizing its kitchens and manufacturing to global standards, expanding its cuisine and growing its restaurants and packaged foods across India and in international markets.

The Chennai-based company, founded as a sweet shop by brothers KT Srinivasa Raja and KT Venkatesan in the 1970s has expanded into a larger franchise over the years. It is one of South India’s leading food brands for casual dining and packaged South Indian sweets and savouries. It has a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and a growing presence across India, with 160 Indian over 30 overseas outlets, with over 15,000 employees.

The investment reinforces Bodhi Tree’s strategy of building and operating category-leading businesses that combine strong consumer brands, disruptive technology and the ability to serve Indian consumers at scale.

Also Read | Global PE firm Invus Group nears ₹500 crore minority stake in Popo Ventures

“We are excited to begin this next chapter with Bodhi Tree. The plan we have built together will make A2B a company fit for the public markets, so that our customers, employees and investors can share in its future,” Srinivasa said. “James and Uday bring deep experience in building consumer businesses at scale. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for our people and taking A2B into many more homes,” Venkatesan added.

A2B is Bodhi Tree’s third investment, after Allen Career Institute and JioStar. Bodhi Tree partners with businesses that create enduring social value. It seeks out companies on an assured footing in consumer sectors at an inflexion point and works alongside their teams.

Also Read | Why Swiggy’s Toing is raising questions over food-delivery profitability
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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