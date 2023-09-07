Boeing 737 jetliner deliveries to be at low end of 2023 target, says CFO Brian West1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The delay in deliveries is most likely to create an issue for Indian aviation firms like Air India and Akasa Air which are waiting for plane deliveries.
Two weeks after US plane-maker Boeing warned of delays in near-term delivery of 737 MAX jets due to a fresh quality issue, the firm on 7 September warned that deliveries of its cash-cow 737 jetliner will come in at the low end of its targeted range this year, citing supplier glitch crimps output, reported Bloomberg.