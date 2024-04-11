‘Up to Boeing to fine-tune its intentions’ Airbus CEO says 'not unlikely' it will take some Spirit Aero plants
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said it is ‘not unlikely’ that the European planemaker takes control of two US and UK plants run by Spirit Aerosystems if Boeing goes ahead with plans to buy one of the industry's key suppliers.
