Boeing boss gets $33 million in pay for 2023, but no bonus
SummaryBoard cuts 2024 executive stock grants and ties bonuses to safety goals in wake of Jan. 5 blowout on 737 jet.
Boeing CEO David Calhoun received $33 million in compensation last year, mostly from stock awards, but gave up a roughly $3 million cash bonus and is getting less stock this year in the wake of a near tragedy on Jan. 5.
