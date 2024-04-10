Boeing engineer says company used shortcuts to fix 787 jets
SummaryComplaint to regulators says the company dismissed quality and safety concerns during production of its troubled 787 Dreamliner jets.
A veteran Boeing engineer has filed a complaint with federal regulators alleging the company dismissed quality and safety concerns during production of its troubled 787 Dreamliner jets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more