Boeing finds executives got an extra $500,000 in perks from private jets
SummaryA Boeing review found that CEO David Calhoun and other top executives took personal trips worth more than $500,000 on the company’s private jets and other planes that were improperly recorded as business travel
An internal Boeing review found that Chief Executive David Calhoun and other top executives took personal trips worth more than $500,000 on the company’s private jets and other planes that were improperly recorded as business travel.
