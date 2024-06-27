Boeing has confidence no other plane besides Alaska airlines jet was delivered with missing bolts, says Senior VP

  • The VP said that Boeing has scheduled a full briefing with European regulator EASA to discuss steps it is taking to improve production.

Updated04:35 PM IST
A Boeing logo is seen at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2023.
A Boeing logo is seen at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2023.(REUTERS)

The Boeing has confidence that no other plane besides Alaska airlines jet was delivered with missing bolts, said Elizabeth Lund, Boeing's senior vice president quality, on Thursday.

Since January 5, 2024, Boeing has been under pressure over factory controls when a door plug tore off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it was sanctioning Boeing for disclosing non-public details of the ongoing investigation into a 737 MAX mid-air emergency and referring its conduct to the Justice Department.

