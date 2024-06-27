Boeing has confidence no other plane besides Alaska airlines jet was delivered with missing bolts, says Senior VP

The Boeing has confidence that no other plane besides Alaska airlines jet was delivered with missing bolts, said Elizabeth Lund, Boeing's senior vice president quality, on Thursday.

The VP said that Boeing has scheduled a full briefing with European regulator EASA to discuss steps it is taking to improve production.

Since January 5, 2024, Boeing has been under pressure over factory controls when a door plug tore off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet.