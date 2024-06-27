The Boeing has confidence that no other plane besides Alaska airlines jet was delivered with missing bolts, said Elizabeth Lund, Boeing's senior vice president quality, on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The VP said that Boeing has scheduled a full briefing with European regulator EASA to discuss steps it is taking to improve production.

Since January 5, 2024, Boeing has been under pressure over factory controls when a door plug tore off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it was sanctioning Boeing for disclosing non-public details of the ongoing investigation into a 737 MAX mid-air emergency and referring its conduct to the Justice Department.

