Boeing focused on winning back public's trust: Executive VP Raymond
Summary
- The investigation into the 737 MAX aircraft has also affected Boeing’s aircraft delivery rate as the US aviation regulator has capped production of MAX planes to 38 per month
It’s been a challenging year so far for Boeing, especially after the Alaska Airlines mid-air cabin panel blowout in January, which raised questions about the safety and quality standards at the US aerospace giant. With new chief executive officer Kelly Ortberg at the helm since last week, the company hopes to earn the public’s trust again.