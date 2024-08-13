Supply chain issues

“We just have to get to the point where those airplanes are more predictably being delivered to them (airlines). And we've struggled with that. So, what we're focused on is safety, quality and getting those airplanes certified so they can start to deliver. Supply chain issues are slightly getting better. We are focused right now on getting MAX back to 38 (aircraft per month), getting all the inventory that was parked, delivered, and then getting B787 and B777," Raymond said.