The U.S. Air Force’s new Wedgetail radar plane is designed to scan for threats hundreds of miles away, stay airborne for long stretches and act as a mobile battle station for dozens of fighters at once.
Boeing’s $724 million radar plane lives on, despite Pentagon efforts to kill it
SummaryThe U.S. Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail jet program seemed doomed by delays and rising costs—until Congress stepped in.
