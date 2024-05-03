Boeing’s latest trouble is a jet part caught up in Russia sanctions
SummaryThe plane maker can’t deliver enough 787 Dreamliners after sanctions disrupted production of heat exchangers.
Boeing has more parts trouble, but this time it doesn’t stem from manufacturing snafus or the 737 jet. The blame goes to Russia sanctions still rippling through the jet maker’s supply chain.
