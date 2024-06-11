Boeing's urgent mission: Training thousands of rookies to safely build a plane
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 11 Jun 2024, 01:53 PM IST
SummaryAn exodus of seasoned workers contributed to quality issues, prompting the jet maker to overhaul how it trains new hires.
Daniel Horine packed into a windowless training room at Boeing’s sprawling Everett, Wash., factory. A longtime foundry worker whose neighbor talked him into applying for a job at the jet maker, he was part of a class of hundreds that also included a cybersecurity expert and a former Starbucks trainer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less