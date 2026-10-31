BofA Hires Senior Power Banker Manheimer From Morgan Stanley

(Bloomberg) -- Eddie Manheimer is joining Bank of America Corp. as head of global power and utilities investment banking from Morgan Stanley, as the firm invests in senior talent around AI-related energy and infrastructure dealmaking.

Manheimer was most recently head of North America power and utility investment banking at Morgan Stanley, where he advised on “several industry-defining transactions,” according to an internal company memo Friday.

That includes transactions involving Eversource Energy, Centerpoint Energy and Iberdrola SA, according to the memo from Todd Giardinelli, head of global natural resources and energy transition investment banking.

“His deep client relationships and sector expertise will help extend our reach across the power and utilities sector,” Giardinelli said.

Manheimer, with more than 20 years of experience, was a lawyer at Proskauer Rose before getting into investment banking. He starts in January at Bank of America and will report to Giardinelli.

He’s the latest senior hire to join Bank of America as the firm sharpens its focus on technology, energy, infrastructure and other sectors tied to the massive investment in the AI rollout. Last month, the bank announced that a trio of senior leaders would help rally its resources to cater to the broad range of companies that may require financing, M&A advice or other services related to the AI boom.

A representative for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo. A representative for Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a related move, Bank of America has elevated Patrick de Loe and Ahmad Masud to chairs of global power and utilities investment banking. De Loe will retain his leadership responsibilities for power and utilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while Masud will do the same in North America.

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