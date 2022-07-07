The new NFT collection is a collection of 2222 3D bulls that are distributed to holders of BollyCoin, stakers, and owners of the company's previous NFTs. The distribution will depend upon who holds more BollyCoins.
Inspired by Bollywood biggie Salman Khan's legendary character Chulbul Pandey from the movie Dabangg, the BollyCoin has unveiled its new Chill bull NFT collection. The Bollywood media focussed platform is ready to unfurl an exclusive Chill bull NFT collection.
Recently, BollyCoin released a video announcing its new Chill bull NFT collection.
"The NFTs are inspired by Salman Khan’s legendary character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise is the first step toward the ambitious goal of taking everything Bollywood into the Metaverse," BollyCoin said in a statement.
It added that the novel collection will empower the holders and stakers with the exciting utility of access to special events, concerts, and metaverse inspired by Bollywood.
BollyCoin team said, “We're excited to take Bollywood into the metaverse with this PFP collection and our upcoming metaverse events." They added that the Metaverse is the next frontier across industries. Given its immense scope, it is inevitable that it comprises all the elements that can enhance the Bollywood experience for our movie-buff nation.
"Through the launch of this pioneering NFT that will prompt the foray into Metaverse, BollyCoin aims to be the vehicle that accelerates the adoption of Bollywood NFT," the team added.
The new NFT collection is a collection of 2222 3D bulls that are distributed to holders of BollyCoin, stakers, and owners of the company's previous NFTs. The distribution will depend upon who holds more BollyCoins.
Also, Chill bull NFT holders will get exclusive access to special Bollywood virtual events in the Metaverse. According to the statement, the initiative is not only expected to delight the fans but also reimagine Bollywood’s stepping into the Metaverse for the first time-ever! The buyers can now be privy to the industry’s most exciting performances, coupled with mini-games and celebrity interactions, in the emerging Metaverse. The virtual playground has been envisaged to celebrate the most vibrant film industry in the world.
BollyCoin has partnered with the famed Cope Studio (which was recently acquired by Polygon) to create these cutting-edge NFTs that will redefine Bollywood’s relationship with the Metaverse.
In the cinematic universe, BollyCoin is an NFT marketplace taking Bollywood into web3. The marketplace is a community-driven platform where Bollywood bonds with cryptocurrency. With its cryptocurrency listed on decentralised exchanges like UniSwap and QuickSwap, BollyCoin is gearing up to notch innings and returns in keeping with its ambitious agenda.