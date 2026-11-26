The Bombay High Court, on Friday, will hear the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) lawsuits, which have been filed against Tata Sons and six directors of the company, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the CEO and executive chairman for another five years.

Both trusts have asked for damages in their lawsuits, with SDTT seeking ₹50 crore and RDTT seeking ₹15 crore with 18 per cent annual interest.

Both suits have alleged that the resolution taken by the Tata Sons board on 17 September to reappoint Chandrasekaran stands invalid because the decision did not get the affirmative vote which is needed under the company's Articles of Association's (AoA) Article 21.

The two trusts were represented by senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, who mentioned the suits before a single bench of Justice Arif Doctor, seeking an urgent hearing.

However, Justice Doctor decided to recuse himself from the case, following which the suits were mentioned before the bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The counsel told the court that a hearing was required before the 30 November board meeting of Tata Sons, after which Justice Ahuja scheduled the hearing for Friday.

The immediate relief which was sought was to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in case there is a split decision among the nominee directors.

The suits say that the Article 121 in question does now allow the chairman of a board meeting to exercise their casting vote in case an article needs the affirmative vote of the majority of trustees.

Also Read | Noel Tata seeks priority for his issues at November 30 board meet

The suits have said the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran was "ultra vires the Articles of Association and is invalid, illegal, null and void".

The trusts had issued a statement on 20 September, in which they said that the resolution had 'no legal effect' since it was not passed validly.

The trusts maintain that both nominee directors were required to support the decision for it to be valid.

The two trusts on Wednesday night decided to pass the resolutions to move the high court since there was no satisfactory reply to the communications which were sent by them since 17 September.

Further, Noel Tata later raised objections over the agenda of the board meeting being circulated late, following which the meeting was postponed from the 26th to the 30th November.