Bombay court ruling raises questions on Sebi's power to punish company promoters
SummaryThe Bombay high court imposed a penalty of ₹80 lakh on Sebi and the exchanges for freezing the demat accounts of people erroneously classified as promoters, suggesting there should be a shift from promoter to person in control for accountability.
A recent ruling by the Bombay high court has brought to the fore the question of whether the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should penalise the promoters of a listed company for compliance lapses by freezing their demat accounts, legal experts said.