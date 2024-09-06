The case pertains to a Mumbai resident who was made the promoter of a company without his knowledge and consent. In July 2018, the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the demat accounts of Pradeep Mehta and his non-resident Indian son. Mehta told the court that the action against him was taken because he was one of the promoters of a company called Shrenuj & Co. Ltd, floated by his father-in-law in 1989.