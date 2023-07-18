Bonds Are a Problem, and One Solution, for Bank of America

Bank of America’s bottom line net income was up 19% overall year-over-year, beating what analysts expected, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha, and its stock was trading up more than 4% Tuesday morning. Investors may still want to see more interest-rate benefit from the bank, especially as its bond portfolio shrinks—it is already down to under $760 billion at the end of the second quarter from over $930 billion a year earlier. And investment-banking earnings are often looked at skeptically by investors, since they can be more volatile and depend in part on market conditions.