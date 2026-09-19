(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc appointed former board member Iain McDonald as its new chairman, prompting broker Shore Capital to cease coverage over corporate governance concerns.

The online clothing retailer, which rebranded as Debenhams Group last year, said Friday that McDonald, whose board tenure from 2017 to February this year included significant corporate upheaval, had taken over from Tim Morris with immediate effect in a move aimed at “rebuilding equity value.”

The shares dropped 2.2% at the close in London. They have slumped more than 90% since their peak in 2020 during the pandemic, a period that includes buying the Debenhams department store chain and turning it into an online marketplace for thousands of brands across fashion, home and beauty.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Boohoo appoint Iain McDonald as chairman despite past controversies? ⌵ Boohoo appointed Iain McDonald to rebuild equity value, even though his past affiliation with the company raised corporate governance concerns, prompting broker Shore Capital to cease coverage. 2 How did the appointment of Boohoo's new chairman impact the company's share price? ⌵ Following the announcement of Iain McDonald's appointment as chairman, Boohoo's shares fell by 2.2%, continuing a downward trend of over 90% since their peak in 2020. 3 What corporate governance issues were associated with Boohoo prior to appointing a new chairman? ⌵ Boohoo faced significant governance issues, including severe labor violations and shareholder backlash over executive bonuses amidst a collapsing share price, which raised concerns about management's accountability. 4 Should Boohoo have considered an external hire for their chairman role instead of promoting Iain McDonald? ⌵ Analysts like Clive Black suggested that Boohoo should have sought an external candidate for the chairman position to ensure a fresh perspective and distance from past controversies. 5 What changes are expected at Boohoo following the new chairman's appointment? ⌵ With Iain McDonald’s appointment, Boohoo is expected to focus on turnaround efforts to address past governance issues and improve overall performance and reputation.

“They need new blood that’s importantly not associated with the quite significant issues of the past,” Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said in an interview, adding that the company needed an external hire to steer its turnaround efforts. “This appointment is the antithesis of that.”

It’s the first time the broker has dropped coverage over concerns about management, Black said, citing McDonald’s association with recent scandals that engulfed the company. A spokesperson for Debenhams declined to comment.

In 2020, an independent review found management had failed to address severe labor violations in its Leicester factory. Four years later, shareholders revolted over plans to pay executives large bonuses after the share price had collapsed.

Billionaire Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc, a major shareholder, published open letters in late 2024 accusing McDonald and other non-executive directors of overseeing severe governance failures.

Ashley, who also competes with Debenhams via his Sports Direct and House of Fraser retailers, has long pushed for more board representation. Frasers voted against the name change to Debenhams Group and while the rebrand did go ahead, it meant the holding company remained as Boohoo Group.

Debenhams has been cutting costs and shedding assets under Chief Executive Officer Dan Finley since his appointment in 2022.

“We are genuinely excited with what Dan Finley has been doing there in terms of operational improvement,” Black said, adding that dropping coverage is only about the new chairman. “I don’t think this is good for the reputation of the business, and therefore it’s not a story we want to be associated with.”

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