Booking Holdings shareholders need a staycation

Mr. Clarke has an Underperform rating on Booking’s shares, with key concerns about the cost of growth. Booking said last week it expects marketing as a percentage of gross bookings to be a little higher than it was in 2019 and in 2021. Airbnb, meanwhile, said last month it had its strongest fourth quarter ever in terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, helped by 25% lower marketing expenses than in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company also said it expected sales and marketing to be flat in 2022 compared with the prior year.