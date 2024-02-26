Booming stock and sky-high pay: Nvidia is Silicon Valley’s hot employer
Katherine Bindley , Lindsay Ellis , Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Feb 2024, 04:28 PM IST
SummaryJob searches for the AI firm are rising; “They’re like Facebook in 2014,” says a recruiter.
Nvidia’s blockbuster growth has created a crop of millionaires inside and outside the company. The chip company’s stock is also rising among prospective employees, for whom a job at the Santa Clara, Calif.-based campus ranks among the most-wanted berths in tech.
